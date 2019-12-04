A RESIDENT has lambasted “inconsiderate” drivers after a disabled woman had to manoeuvre into oncoming traffic when a parked van blocked a footpath.

Andrew Rowell, 58, of St Osyth, was out walking his dog when he came across a vulnerable pedestrian in a motorised wheelchair in Clacton Road.

According to Mr Rowell, the disabled woman was travelling along the public footpath but had to reconsider her route when confronted by a large white company van.

Unable to squeeze past the street-hogging vehicle, the inconvenienced woman was forced to go into the road, despite being unable to see any oncoming cars.

Mr Rowell said: “I came around the van and she was already in the road trying to see around it – it is dangerous.

“I think they are inconsiderate because it doesn’t take two minutes to look around your vehicle to ensure pedestrians can get through.

“I know it is difficult being on the High Street, but there were no yellow lines so officially he could have parked in the road.

“The homeowners could have made room for the van if they had bothered as there was enough space.”

Mr Rowell says he doesn’t know the woman, but she asked him to take the photo of her in a bid to highlight the struggles the disabled face every day.

He then uploaded the image to social media to raise awareness of the issue, but to his utter shock, was soon on the receiving end of backlash.

He said: “Obviously it is worse for disabled people to try and squeeze through and of course the lady in the wheelchair had no choice but to go into the road.

“So, it must be immensely frustrating for the disabled.

“When I posted it online though, one person called me a scumbag for taking the picture of the lady, even though she asked me to.

“The idea was not to persecute the driver, but to ask drivers to more aware of leaving room for pedestrians.”

The Highway Code states motorists should not park on pavements in London and can face a fine if they do.

But in the rest of the UK, drivers are only advised to avoid parking on pavements, so it therefore not illegal.