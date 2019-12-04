THE festive spirit filled the air at a golf club in Frinton over the weekend when local traders showcased quirky gifts and holiday-themed crafts.

Frinton Golf Club, now in its fif5th year, hosted its annual Victorian Christmas Fayre on Saturday.

Seasonal shoppers on the hunt for a wonderful stocking filler, unique cards or a hamper brimming with goodies enjoyed an afternoon of browsing.

Everything from hand-made colourful jewellery, magical-looking hanging baskets, and delicate tree decorations were on offer.

Winter-proof bedspreads, crotched entirely by hand, were also available and proved popular with shoppers looking to combat the incoming colder evenings.

Mood-lifting Christmas carols acted as the soundtrack to the event, while fragrant smells synonymous with the holiday season really set the scene.

Traders, and even some of the guests, donned traditional Victorian clothing as they embraced the true hustle and bustle of a historical market.

The event concluded with hand-warming refreshments and tasty treats, courtesy of the golf club as guests enjoyed the backdrop of the spanning course.

A spokesman for Green Lane Crafts said: “The day went well with around 30 stalls of a good variety of hand-crafted products, raffle and tombola.

“Lots of visitors enjoyed browsing and buying from the sellers and it was all finished off with refreshments supplied by Frinton Golf Club, while enjoying the stunning views of the course.”