A CHARITY shop in Clacton now has a new home after moving.

St Helena’s was previously located in the High Street but has now moved to Station Road.

The organisation is now in the heart of the town centre and officially opened its doors on Monday (November 25) when volunteer Marie cut the ribbon.

The shop stocks a variety of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, as well as toys and general goods.

All proceeds of all items sold goes towards helping local people face incurable illness and bereavement, supporting them and their families, friends and carers.