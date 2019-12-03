THREE people were taken to hospital after a pile-up at a junction residents believe is getting more and more dangerous.

A van, Mercedes and another vehicle were involved in the crash at the junction of the A133 and School Road in Elmstead Market, shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the road was shut for several hours.

It is believed the van came out of School Road and collided with the other cars.

A nearby resident said concerns had been raised about the road markings at the junction.

He said: “There just isn’t any proper signage there.

“A lot of the markings on the road have faded away and disintegrated so it makes it difficult to see.

“People have been complaining about it for a long time because it has become quite dangerous.

“Nothing has been done and something like this was going to happen.

“It looks like a van has come out of School Road which then crashed into a Mercedes which in turn smashed into another car.

“They had to take the roof off the Mercedes and people inside were taken to hospital.

“The people in the van seemed all right. It was a really bad smash.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust said: “Three ambulances, two hazardous area response team vehicles, an ambulance officer vehicle and air ambulance were called following reports of a serious road traffic collision.

“Three patients were transported by road ambulance to Colchester Hospital for further assessment and care.”

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Crews confirmed three people were trapped following the incident which involved three vehicles.

“Firefighters managed to release all three people by 8.57pm before leaving them with the ambulance service.”