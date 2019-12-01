GENEROUS brothers are set to spread some Christmas joy to youngsters who will be spending the festive period in hospital.

Max and Liam Hunter are collecting books to hand out to the children's wards at Colchester, Ipswich and Addenbrooke's hospitals.

Max, eight, and Liam, six, who attend Alresford Primary School have previously collected Advent calendars to give to youngsters in hospital.

Proud mum Lorraine said: "This year they wanted to do something different.

"They love books and my eldest said 'how about we collect books'.

"They wanted to do this to put a smile on the faces of children who may have to spend their Christmas in hospital.

"We are going to go in the middle of December to the different hospitals once the boys have finished school.

"At the moment we are getting donations from family, friends and their school has a donation box in the office.

"We are getting a good collection of books and the children in hospital will get to keep them."

Lorraine said she was incredibly proud of her sons.

"We are so proud they wanted they wanted to help children who may have to be in hospital over the Christmas period," she said.

"They are such lovely boys and they are such thoughtful children.

"They have been really excited as they have been getting more books.

"They just want to do something for other children."

The boys are appealing for more books - suitable for different ages - to help boost their donations.

Lorraine added: "We hope more people can donate books to ensure we have enough to take to all three hospitals.

"All books need to be new as it will be a gift for a child and also due infection control."

If you would like to donate email Lorraine at laz1980@hotmail.co.uk.