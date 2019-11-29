AN engaging and well thought-through chrimbo experience like no other is coming to the Clacton Pier this weekend.

The indoor Christmas Village, which opens on Saturday and runs until January, aims to provide the ultimate fun day out for families as the festive holiday approaches.

Created within The Parade and between Discovery Bay and Prize Factory arcade, the magical venture will feature Santa’s grotto - to the delight of the younger visitors.

Wood cabins selling everything from waffles to hot chocolate will also be a popular attraction, and for adults, there will be an alcohol-filled bar.

Hot sausages will keep guests warm, while they enjoy live music, a Christmas-themed magic show, and arts and crafts sessions led by helpful elves.

In conjunction with launch of the winter village, which will be decked with festive decorations, locals can also book in a breakfast with Santa experience.

The fun will continue through to January, but on Christmas Eve, Santa’s grotto will be replaced by a festive cinema.

Director Billy Ball said: “We now have at least ten attractions open throughout the year and we are going to put on the biggest and best Christmas the Pier have ever staged,” he said.

“You will be able to pick and choose which of the activities you want to take part in, and we will have a great Christmas Cracker deal which will offer fantastic value for money.”

For more information visit clactonpier.co.uk.