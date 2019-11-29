A MAN has been detained by police and number of people have been injured following a stabbing near London Bridge, the Metropolitan Police said.

Various social media users have reported hearing gunshots from London Bridge.

One video shows what appears to be police pulling equipment out of a vehicle nearby.

Those in the video can be heard saying: "They've actually got guns out. They've got the guns out."

BBC correspondent John McManus told BBC News that he had heard several gun shots on London Bridge.

"Just a few minutes ago I was walking across London Bridge on the south bank to the north bank of the bridge," he said.

"There appeared to be a fight going on on the other side of the bridge, with several men attacking one man."

Political commentator Owen Jones tweeted: "I'm near London Bridge, looks like a bad incident - people running, police yelling 'keep moving', lots of emergency services, area cordoned off. Stay safe everyone."

"Police then quickly arrived, including armed police, and then a number of shots were fired at this man," Mr McManus told BBC News.

"Police have now cleared the bridge, everybody has been told to move back and now on the northern side of the bridge, but there are more shots going on.

"I can't see what's happening now because we've been moved out of the way but there are shots going on, and you probably hear the police sounds as well.

"Everybody has cleared the area, the entire bridge has been moved, and right on the northern part of the bridge, right up until quite near the Bank of England, is being cleared."

Footage posted from inside a passing bus showed armed police pointing guns at a person who appeared to be lying still on the pavement.

The video was posted by Twitter user Amanda Hunter, who wrote: "Someone just shot on London Bridge."

Onlooker Zack Shooter told the PA news agency police almost knocked him over as they ran towards the incident.

"Then loads of cars with sirens all rushed past me at full speed," he added.

Police have evacuated London Bridge station and the surrounding area amid reports of shots being fired.

A cordon has been set up at Borough Market while evacuation continues from nearby shops and businesses.

At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related.



One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

Response from officers led scores of people to run down St Thomas' street, though the exact cause of the incident is still unknown.