AFTER five successful years, a tribute act to one of the most revered English rock bands is still going strong - and they are coming to the Westcliff Theatre in Clacton.

Genesis Connected, celebrates the music and legacy of Genesis, as well as the artists connected to the legendary band, such as Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, and Mike & The Mechanics.

Spanning from the late 70s onwards, this show will therefore provide the audience with a wide range of both enjoyable Genesis material, and songs from the band members’ solo endeavours.

Considered to be Europe’s top tribute show, the stunning performance will include famous hits such as Turn It On Again, Sledgehammer, In The Air Tonight, Over My Shoulder and Against All Odds.

The tribute’s fantastic frontman, Pete Bultitude, will provide a diverse vocal style and just like Phil Collins himself, is a magnificent drummer.

This means you can expect to hear the recognisable ‘double drum’ element which you would find on any official Genesis or Phil Collins tour when they are on the road.

Genesis originated from Surrey back in 1967 and went onto become one of the most successful British bands of the 20th century, having sold more than 21 million albums in the United States.

Worldwide, the band is said to have staggeringly shifted between 100 million and 150 million and records, despite experiment with different types of music throughout their career.

Their catalogue from their early days, for example, was predominantly folk based before they transitioned into more progressive rock and then pop music.

Every album from 1973’s Selling England By The Pound all the way through to their last album Calling All Stations in 1997, enjoyed success in the top ten on the UK album charts.

For any fan of Genesis and or their individual solo works, this is a show you won’t want to miss.

Genesis Connected will take place on December 6 from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £22 or £21 for over 60s and can be purchased from westcliffclacton.co.uk.

To find out more about Genesis Connected visit genesisconnected.com.