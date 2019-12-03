A team of young football players have been kitted out in a fresh strip thanks to a donation from a housing company.

The under-9s squad at Alresford Colne Rangers FC were given £850 from Taylor Wimpey East London to put towards the purchase of a new kit.

The footballers’ red and black striped shirts have the developers’ logo emblazoned across the front.

The contribution from Taylor Wimpey, which is currently building new homes in Alresford, follows the £1,500 donation it made last year to help the club fund new goalposts.

Scott Ridgers, under-9s manager at Alresford Colne Rangers, said: “Ensuring we have equipment of the highest quality is really important in making sure that the team has the best shot at performing well in matches.”