A COUNCILLOR has said it is “disgusting” after a man tried to rape a young woman in Clacton last week before she bravely escaped to safety.

On Tuesday at 6.30pm, a woman in her 20s was walking along Jaywick Lane next to a large open field, which is located directly opposite the Wick Lodge pub.

As she passed through the area, she was approached by a man who has since been described as being in his 30s, white and having dark hair.

The suspect, who was also wearing a grey jacket, then attempted to rape the woman just metres away from a street of residential homes.

Thankfully, the courageous woman managed to fight off the attacker before running away from the danger to a place of safety and immediately contacting the police.

The crime scene, specifically the entrance to a walkway on the field, was tapped off by detectives and police were at the scene for some time.

Dan Casey, councillor for the West Clacton and Jaywick Sands ward, has condemned the attack and sent his well-wishes to the victim.

Mr Casey said: “Thank God that whoever this was got away to safety, which is the only blessing to take from this.

“It is very sad, but I am glad to hear the lady is on the mend, although this will, of course, still be on her mind for a long time.

“It is a remote area around there where many people often walk their dogs.

“It is disgusting, and I hope they catch the person who did this.

“I would plead with anyone who has information about this to contact the police.”

Essex Police investigating the attempted rape are appealing to anyone who might have information to come forward.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who lives or was driving in the area and has CCTV-enabled doorbell or dash cam footage.

They also would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and witnessed any suspicious behaviour or a man matching the description.

To contact the Major Crime Team call 101 and quote crime reference 42/183965/19 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.