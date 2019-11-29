YOUNG hospital patients were left grinning from ear-to-ear when pantomime stars dropped by to pay them a mood-lifting visit.

Cast members from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, showing at the Princes Theatre, Clacton, during the Christmas season, visited Colchester General Hospital.

Entertaining the children’s ward, Jessica Daugirda (Snow White), Charlie Ward (the Prince), and Clare Sloane (Trixie the Pixie) spread laughter and festive cheer.

The trip, which occurs annually, was organised by both Tendring Council and fundraising co-ordinator and volunteer Graham Appleton.

The Princes Theatre’s marketing manager, Billy Harvey, who also joined in with the light-hearted fun as the stand-in dame, is hopeful the visit brightened up the children’s day.

Mr Harvey added: “Pantomime is all about spreading some cheer, and it’s great that the cast were able to come off the stage and bring some fun to the ward. It was lovely to see the smiles from the children as they got to meet Snow White and the other characters.”

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be showing at the Princes Theatre from December 7 until January 1, 2020.