A CHIP shop manager has urged a council to improve a dangerous junction before there is “a big accident and someone dies”.

Seyfi Can has run Reg’s Fish and Chips, in St John’s Road, Clacton, for the past eight years, but says a hazardous intersection is affecting trade and will result in a serious fatality.

The junction, which is positioned directly opposite the restaurant, sits at the top of Notts Road and leads to either St John’s roundabout or Old Road.

To the right of the junction is the Queen’s Head’s pub, which sits on the corner of the road making it difficult for drivers to see oncoming traffic.

Mr Can said: “The junction can get really busy and there seems to be a car accident every few weeks.

“Because of the pub, cars can’t see the other vehicles and it is really dangerous for the people.

“It is affecting the local businesses here because people don’t want to drive down this way because of the traffic and the danger.

“Soon there will be a big accident and someone will die.”

Mr Can has raised his concerns with Essex County Council officials on numerous occasions, but says they never seem to grasp the severity of the situation.

He believes a tragic incident would have to happen for officials to sit up and take note.

The shop owner says a one-way system should be installed, so drivers don’t have to worry about cars coming from the right as they approach the junction.

He said: “I think the road really needs a one-way system coming from the St John’s roundabout up to where our fish shop is.

“I ask councillors to come and see it for themselves, but they don’t seem to be interested and I don’t know why they are not worried about car accidents.

“They are ignoring the issue and I want them to come and look at it to realise just how dangerous it is. If there was a fatal accident, they might take it more seriously.”

Essex County Council was asked for comment but had not responded by the time of going to press.