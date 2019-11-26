SPEED watch groups are searching for more volunteers to help tackle dangerous drivers on the county’s roads.

The Harwich and District Speed Watch Partnership was launched by former police officer Dave Blackiston in November 2017 and went live in February 2018.

Between February 2018 and September 2019, the group detected more than 5,000 speeding motorists who received a warning letter from Essex Police.

The group was then split into two with an east and a west element in September.

The eastern group covering Harwich, Little and Great Oakley, Ramsey and Parkeston, Wrabness and Wix is co-ordinated by Charles Bartlett.

The western group covering Bradfield, Mistley, Manningtree, Lawford and Little Bromley is co-ordinated by Chris and Sue Beard.

To contact the relevant co-ordinator, email Charles on charlieboy122@hotmail.com or Chris and Sue on cswmanningtree@gmail.com.