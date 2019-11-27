RESIDENTS at a care home in Jaywick enjoyed a country and western-themed music and fancy-dress day.

Corner Lodge Care Home, in Meadow Way, organises monthly activity days for which staff members and residents are encouraged to dress up.

The spirit-lifting occasion saw employees don cowboy hats and checked flannel shirts as they danced to country music performed.

Two-stepping throughout the afternoon, the home’s elderly residents were also keen to join in and enjoyed speaking to staff members about how they created their costumes.

A spokesman for Corner Lodge Care Home said: “Every month we have a themed fancy-dress day, which incorporate the day’s main activity.

“We have found that these occasions spark the residents’ imagination and creativity and generates lots of laughter throughout the day.”

Previously the home has held pirate, circus and trooping summer holiday-themed days.