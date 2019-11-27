AN elderly resident is worried Frinton’s pensioners could be left in a “very difficult situation” when a post office and convenience store both close down.

Christine Carpenter, 78, of Winterbournes, frequently visits the post office within Martin’s newsagents, which is housed in the Triangle Estate Shopping Centre.

The post office also doubles up as a bank, so Christine also uses it to collect her pension, withdraw money and deal with her finances.

Both the post office and newsagents will be closing down within the next year and the town’s community is concerned.

Ms Carpenter said: “All of the older residents are really worried about it, because it is used by a lot of pensioners and it will leave us in a very difficult situation.

“I suffer from arthritis, but I can walk there most days, as I live near it. But when it closes, I will have to pay for taxis to the post office in Connaught Avenue or Clacton.

“How will we post a parcel? It is like they do not care about us to be honest.”

In a desperate bid to save the post office, Ms Carpenter is attempting to rally together a band of campaigners and start a petition.

She said: “I want to help raise the issues, although they will probably just get ignored.

“We need somebody to step in and take over because there are empty shops within the centre, so one of those could be made into a post office.

“A lot of us older residents don’t have computers and we will struggle and get left behind.”

The Post Office has confirmed the closure will happen next October, but said it is determined to find an alternative solution within the area. A spokesman said: “The operator for Triangle Estate Post Office has resigned and the premises that we do not own, will be withdrawn for post office use in October.

“The shop where the post office is based is also closing.

“We understand how important a post office is to a community and we are committed to providing a post office in the area.

“We are looking at ways to provide post office services.”

Any retailer interested in incorporating a post office in their premises should call 0333 345 5560 and select option 2.