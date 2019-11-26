A 101-YEAR-OLD veteran visited students at a school in Clacton to tell them about his experiences as a radar operator during the Second World War.

Clacton County High School welcomed Clacton resident John Northcott to talk to students on Armistice Day.

The RAF veteran spoke to Year 9 history students about his experiences during the conflict.

A spokesman for the school said: “He spoke about what life was like as he grew up, how food was purchased from local shops without packaging.

“During the war, John served in the RAF and worked at various locations around the country as a radar operator.

“Although he never saw frontline action, he was keen to share stories about his work and accounts from the pilots he met.

“Since leaving the RAF in 1945 he has worked in many industries as well as driving buses and coaches – first in London and then around Europe.”