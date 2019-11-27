CHILDREN from a nursery in Clacton visited a care home to take part in a large drawing session in support of a worldwide initiative and a creative resident.

Budding artists from Little Pals Nursery, in Jaywick Lane, took a trip to Silversprings in Thorrington as part of The Big Draw Festival.

Inspired by the home’s 92-year-old resident Sonia Redway, who has been the muse for several famous paintings, the children created an artistic timeline of Sonia’s life.

It featured artistic interpretations of the former model’s favourites things, including her love for animals, and the masterpiece will now be displayed within the modern care home.

Donna Cousins, home manager at Silversprings, said: “Sonia is a happy and well-loved resident here at Silversprings, and she was delighted to be the subject of yet another piece of art.

“Here at Silversprings we firmly believe that activity-based care is essential in supporting residents to lead fulfilling lives.

“Art, combined with intergenerational relationships, has proven benefits for older people, by offering the chance to tap into happy memories and an alternative way to communicate emotions and thoughts.

“Everyone had a wonderful day, and we can’t wait to display our masterpiece in the home!”