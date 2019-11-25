PIZZA shop staff in Clacton are celebrating after their outlet was named as Domino's best in the eastern region.

The popular pizza chain said its Clacton shop, in Jackson Road, has been confirmed as its best rated store for customer satisfaction, beating 116 stores across the east for the hugely coveted number one spot.

The score is based on customer feedback while meeting the highest operating standards, seven days a week.

Adam Williams, store manager, said: “To receive this award at the same time as opening a second store in Clacton is an incredible achievement for the team.

"There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes in running a Domino’s store, from hand-stretching the dough every day, to serving-up piping hot pizza in our store’s average delivery time of 24 minutes.

"It’s great to be recognised by our customers for doing what we love.”

To celebrate, the store will be offering 40 per cent off online orders.