A NEW group of volunteer lifesavers headed to Walton last week for some important training.

Eight recently drafted Coastguard Rescue Officers paid a visit to the new Walton Coastguard Rescue Station where they took part in vital entry training.

The week-long course covered a wide range of skills including equipment management, blue light driving, land searching and map work.

The budding rescue officers' training will wrap-up in February near year.

Jen Hill, senior coastal operations officer, said: "The new recruits all successfully completed the first part of their core skills training and will be joining our Coastguard Rescue Teams at Southend, Clacton and Walton.

"Their initial training will be completed in February and they will then become operational Coastguard Rescue Officers and be able to respond to taskings.”