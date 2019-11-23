A BLOOMING marvellous florist from Holland-on-Sea has said it is “wonderful to be recognised” after being crowned one of the best in the country for the third consecutive year.

Keeley Fayik runs Mansion House Florist, in Kings Avenue, which has been accepted into the exclusive Good Florist Guide for third time in a row.

The annual merit-based guide is considered to feature only the gold standard of the UK’s floristry and Mansion House was awarded the prestigious accolade earlier this month.

To be considered for the award, florists, including Keeley, have to submit a detailed description of their business and undergo a rigorous evaluation process before being approved.

The shop was assessed by industry experts to ensure it met the strict criteria of not just offering gorgeous designs, but also the best service and value for bespoke floristry and flowers.

Speaking about her florist’s inclusion within the guide, Keeley said: “I am just so proud of my team.

“We are passionate about flowers, design, quality and the service we give to each of our customers, so it is wonderful to have this recognised.

“What is special about our business is that we aim to provide a personalised service for all our customers in all aspects of professional floristry.”