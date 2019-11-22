A MAN who captured the shocking moment a stolen car became engulfed in flames in a residential area has said the ordeal was “pretty scary” to witness.

Firefighters rushed to Butcher’s Lane, in Walton-on-the-Naze, at 1.24am on Sunday morning after receiving reports of a serious car fire.

Once at the scene, crews discovered a blue Volkswagen T-Roc had turned into a fire fireball.

It was surrounded by houses and flats located less than a mile away from the Tendring Technology College.

The firefighters immediately rushed to extinguish the car blaze and the fire had been successfully put out just before 2am.

As the emergency service crews worked to make the area safe, billowing grey smoke filled the sky as residents watched on.

Alastair Kendall, whose property backs onto where the fire broke out, recorded the astonishing incident on his mobile phone.

Mr Kendall said: “It was behind where I live, on the other side of the fence, and many of my neighbours were woken up by loud bangs and explosions.

“A car which was driving along Walton Road stopped to call the fire department when he saw the flames - it took around 15 minutes for them to arrive.

“It was all pretty scary, but I am so pleased that no one was hurt and no property damage occurred.”

Essex Police are now treating the incident as arson after firefighters recorded the cause of the blaze as deliberate.

The car had also been reported stolen from outside an address in Lavenham Close, Clacton, between 10pm on Saturday and 12.40am on Sunday.

Police officers now want to speak with anyone who lives, or was driving, in either areas and may have doorbell or dash cam footage.

They would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time and witnessed any suspicious behaviour.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Clacton police station on 101, quoting crime reference 42/182789/19.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.