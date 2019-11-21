A FURNITURE company in Clacton is raising money for a children’s cancer charity and giving away a free bed.

A&G Furniture, in Old Road, is giving sleepers the chance to win a comfy bed worth £200 by selling raffle tickets in aid of Great Ormand Street’s Children With Cancer.

The cost of each ticket is £1 and there is no limit to how many an individual can purchase to be in with a chance of winning the double bed and mattress combo.

Gary Chart, who is the director at A&G Furniture alongside Aysha Ahmed, often fundraises for the charity and says the cause is important to him.

He said: “My brother died of cancer, so it is very close to my heart and I have lost many friends to cancer.

“In October I raised more than £600 by bench pressing 40kg, 100 times every day for a month.”

“All people need to do is by a raffle ticket from our shop and they can win a new double bed with a double mattress courtesy of myself and Aysha.”

To find out more search A&G Furniture on Facebook.