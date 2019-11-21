CLACTON shoppers are being asked to show the true spirit of Christmas this year by helping people in need.



The Tesco Food Collection has launched across supermarkets and customers are being urged to donate long-life food to support FareShare and the Trussell Trust.



The two charities help people who cannot afford to feed themselves and their families and the nationwide initiative will be country’s biggest ever food collection.



Any produce given to the Trussell Trust by generous shoppers will compiled into emergency food parcels, while FareShare will distribute the haul to charities and community groups.



Tesco will also be topping up the value of the donations by an additional 20% to help the charities.



The Tesco Food Collection runs from November 21 until November 23 and donations points will be located at the front of stores.