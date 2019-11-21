A HOTEL in Clacton has raised more than a thousand pounds for a life-saving organisation to help fund a new computer projector.

The Lemon Tree Hotel, in Orwell Road, has donated an impressive £1,200 to the RNLI Clacton Lifeboat Crew to help them buy a modern projector screen.

Dennis Hoad, who was previously a RNLI shore helper in the town, now does regular talks at the crew’s station for school children from Clacton and surrounding areas.

Mr Hoad also frequently travels to schools and local clubs where he hosts talks about the work of the RNLI for free.

He believes the technological addition will greatly improve his ability to illustrate his informative discussions about the lifeboat charity.

Mr Hoad said: “We would just like to say a big thank you to the Lemon Tree.

“We do rely totally on voluntary contributions and this is a grand effort – I have even offered to do a talk at the Lemon Tree.

“It is a useful, state-of-the-art piece of kit, and will mean the screen is visible to 100% of the room because I can set it up wherever is best.

“It will definitely help us promote safety at sea which is what the RNLI is all about.”