HUNDREDS of shoppers got in the festive spirit over the weekend when a Clacton theatre hosted a special charity Christmas bonanza.

The Victorian Christmas Market took place at the Princes Theatre on Saturday and saw a whole host of themed stalls fill the large town hall.

The event provided community groups with a platform from which to promote their causes, while also raising vital funds for their charities and local organisations.

It also gave guests a chance to scan the tabletops for stocking fillers, unique presents, colourful decorations, and fancy Christmas cards, while nibbling on tasty cakes and warming-up with some hot refreshments.

Some of the charities in attendance included the Clacton Lions Club, Essex Cares, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, The Salvation Army, the Royal British Legion, and Clacton RNLI.

Throughout the day, the joyous bash also welcomed fitting performances from local singers and theatre groups.

The Alton Park and Holland Park school choirs offered up a gift of angelic vocals and delightful harmonies, while the Mad Theatre Company, brought the festive feeling with a fun set of magical Christmas hits.