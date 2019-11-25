STAFF from a school in Clacton were honoured with a coveted award last weekend after their quick-thinking saved a student’s life.

Employees at Clacton County High School were awarded for their heroic efforts at the 10th anniversary of the SADS National Lifesaver Defibrillator Awards on Saturday.

The bash, which took place at the British Academy in London, saw Amanda Dullage, Gary Winterford, Nicola Nundy and Rachel Blastock each presented with a framed certificate.

The accolade was in recognition of the part they played in saving Year 9 pupil John Gray, who went into cardiac arrest during a drama lesson earlier this year.

Trained first-aiders Rachel Blastock and Gary Winterford administered CPR and deployed life-saving defibrillation shocks.

Their colleagues Amanda Dullage and Nicola Nundy prepared the school grounds for the arrival of an air ambulance.

Speaking about the award, Gary Winterford, facilities manager at Clacton County High School said: “Over the last nine years or so here at Clacton County High School, I have never worked with a more dedicated and conscientious group of people.

“Not just Rachael, Amanda and Nicola, but all of the school staff, who tirelessly endeavour to ensure our students are given the best education and opportunities in a safe and caring environment.”