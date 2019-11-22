CHILDREN from a school in Clacton commemorated the sacrifices made by fallen soldiers last week with a heart-warming service.

Young students from the Oakwood Infant and Nursery School, in Windsor Avenue, paid tribute to war heroes during a special remembrance day led by governor Rev Sean Fountain.

After singing wartime songs such as We’ll Meet Again and Wish Me Luck As You Wave Me Goodbye, the children listened intensively to stories from veterans.

John Walton, Ian Tyler, Bill Smith and Dave Webb, alongside former serviceman Tom Hutchinson, told the pupils what war was like and the type of uniform and kit they had to wear.

They were also introduced to a variety of different and historic military hats and helmets, before leaving the classroom to look an army vehicle.

The heroes were also treated to a themed lunch with the schoolchildren which included poppy-shaped cakes prepared by catering manager Mrs Debra Fairhead.

Natasha Clampin, chairman of governors, said: “I it was wonderful to see the children engaging with the veterans.”