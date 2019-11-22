A FESTIVE pop-up library has opened inside a shopping complex ahead of the Christmas courtesy of Essex Library Services.

The temporary library, which is located in The Triangle Shopping Centre, in Rochford Way, Frinton, is part of the Future Library Services Strategy.

The short-term addition will be used to promote the services the initiative offers, including its Home Library Service, Memory support card and free digital services.

Other activities will include festive crafting for children and a treasure trail which will see book lovers and families search the shopping centre for clues.

A wide selection of books and audio books will also be available to borrow.

Starting this Saturday, the pop-up store will be running on each of the five Saturdays before Christmas, finishing on December 21.

The library will be open from 9.30am-4pm.