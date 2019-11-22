AN inspirational para-swimmer from Little Clacton has enjoyed a record-breaking year in the pool and could now win another award.

Ellie Challis, 15, was catapulted into the sporting limelight in April when she broke the 50m breaststroke world record in her section, touching the wall in 1:05.42 to scoop World Series gold at the British Para-Swimming International Meet in Glasgow.

She went on to win winning bronze in the 50m backstroke and finishing fifth in the 50m breaststroke event at the World Championships in London.

As a result of her successes Challis has been nominated for SportsAid’s One-to-Watch award, shortlisted in the top ten from a raft of 1,000 young athletes supported by the charity across 60 different sports.

The award was launched in 2006 to shine a spotlight on the outstanding achievements of Britain’s brightest young prospects, with Tom Daley, Courtney Tulloch, Amber Hill and Morgan Lake among the former winners.

Dame Katherine Grainger, Britain’s most decorated female Olympian, and five-time Paralympic para-equestrian champion Natasha Baker are among the panel of judges casting their eye over the nominees.

Ellie said: “It’s lovely to be recognised for the One-to-Watch Award and for all my achievements.

“It’s really nice and it’s that recognition at such a young age that makes it so special for me.

“It’s been a really quick rise for me over the last eight months – I just take everything in my stride and don’t get nervous or overwhelmed about anything.

“The bigger the event, the bigger the swim, and I just take it all in and try to enjoy what I’m doing and never put too much pressure on myself.

“In London when I won my medal there was a school trip to support me and that was very special.”