A STUNNING concert will ooze style and elegance at a theatre in Clacton when bombastic songs from the most famous secret agent movies are performed.

James Bond Spectacular, a worldwide touring extravaganza centred on a programme of tracks from the revered 007’s films, is coming to the Westcliff Theatre this weekend.

Formed back in 2004, the energetic and classy performance has gradually established a reliable reputation following 15 years of consistently hair-raising shows.

Arranged by Q The Music, a James Bond tribute band, the unique evening will feature some of the country’s most talented musicians and vocalists – each respected for their professionalism and effortless ability.

Remarkably, the renowned show will also be compered by former Bond girl Madeline Smith, who starred opposite Roger Moore as Miss Caruso in Live and Let Die.

Authentically covering the likes of Shirley Bassey ballad Diamonds Are Forever, Tina Turner classic Goldeneye and Adele’s spine-tingling Skyfall, the dramatic orchestral sounds will engulf the Westcliff Theatre. Earlier this year the showcase made its debut in the prestigious West End when it sold out the Adelphi Theatre and was showered in critically acclaimed reviews.

Back in 2017, the 13-piece band also had the privilege of performing at Sir Roger Moore’s official memorial event, in front of industry veterans Sir Michael Caine and Dame Joan Collins.

Speaking about the magical occasion, Madeline Smith, who retired from acting in 2011, praised the both the performance and the performers.

She said: “Q The Music is a fabulous show and I am so pleased to be a part of it. The band are always on fire and led by our inspirational bandleader Warren Ringham and featuring the sensational singers Kerry Schultz and Matt Walker.”

James Bond Spectacular will take place this Sunday from 7.30pm. Tickets cost £25 or £24 for concessions and can be purchased from westcliffclacton.co.uk.

To find out more about the show, visit qthemusicshow.com.