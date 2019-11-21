FIREFIGHTERS have highlighted the importance of smoke alarms after residents were alerted to a fire in their kitchen.

Crews from the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called to a home in Wellesley Road, Clacton, last Friday after receiving reports of a kitchen fire.

Once they were at the scene, they discovered that a fire had broken out in the oven and within just over ten minutes the blaze had been extinguished.

The cause of the fire was recorded as being accidental and was a result of the oven’s grill catching alight while cooking.

Although the kitchen suffered extensive smoke damage, the damage was minimised after residents were alerted to the fire by their smoke alarm.

The homeowners also helped to contain the fire by shutting the kitchen door before leaving the house to call the Fire Service.

Andy Anderson, crew manager at Clacton Fire Station, said: “We want to highlight the importance of having working smoke alarms - they alert you to the first signs of fire.

“In the event of a fire, shut doors to minimise smoke damage and contain the fire while you get out of the house and call the fire service.

“In the build up to Christmas, clean your oven regularly to avoid a build-up of grease and minimise the risk of fire.”