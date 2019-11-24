Advent calendars were once just for kids.

Tiny fingers would scrape at the weeny windows of cardboard, which opened up to display pretty festive pictures, or if you were really lucky, a little square of chocolate.

But now, there's an Advent calendar for almost anything.

Chocolate varieties are still strong sellers, only they now vie for a spot in your home with beauty calendars, boozy calendars, and even more niche varieties (yes, that's right, you can now treat yourself to a different porridge every day of Advent, or even a workman's tool).

It does seem to have gone a little bit crazy but we're big fans. Celebrate the run-up to Christmas with one of these adorable Advent calendars...

1. For the biscuit fiend...

Limited Edition Sophie Conran for Biscuiteers Advent Calendar, with tin of 24 luxe biscuits, £125, Biscuiteers.com

2. For kids who love pencil cases...

Advent Calendar 2019, £18 (was £28), Smiggle

3. For the beauty buff...

Lancome Advent Calendar, £95, Boots

4. For the Disney Princess who'd prefer jewels over chocolate...

Disneys Aladdin Jewellery Advent Calendar, £14.99, Argos

5. For the wine drinker...

JP Chenet Wine Advent Calendar, £54.99, Ocado

6. For the ladies who always smell good...

Bloom 24 Piece Drawer Set, £50 (was £70), Superdrug

7. For the kids who love to collect...

Hatchimals Polar Palace Advent Calandar, £21.99 (was £24.99), Very.co.uk

8. For the flavoured gin lovers...

Edinburgh Gin Advent Calendar, £99, John Lewis

9. For the foodies...

Fortnum's Feasting Advent Calendar, £200, Fortnum & Mason

10. For the luxe beauty lover...

John Lewis & Partners Beauty Advent Calendar, £150, John Lewis

11. For the vegans...

Montezuma's Like No Udder Advent Calendar, £8.99, Ocado

12. For creative kids...

Playin Choc Advent Calendar, £55, Ocado and Playinchoc.com

13. For the mince pie addict...

Festive Mince Pie Advent Calendar, £39.99, Selfridges stores

14. For the cheese gobbler...

Ilchester Limited Edition Cheese Advent Calendar, £10, Sainsbury's

15. For the festive crafters...

Fillable Advent Calendar, £5, Hobbycraft

