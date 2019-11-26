The deadline to register to vote is nearly here.

The chance to register will end on tonight at 11:59pm. You can apply for a postal vote up to 5pm today.

December 4 is the deadline to apply for a proxy vote.

How do I register to vote?

To vote in a general election you need to:

Be 18 or over on the day of the election

Be a British, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen

Be resident at an address in the UK (or a British citizen living abroad who has been registered to vote in the UK in the last 15 years)

Not be legally excluded from voting

You also need to be on the electorial register. If you've moved recently or changed your name, you need to re-register.

This needs to be done by TONIGHT (see above ⬆)

You can register here: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

NEW: There have been a massive 2.8m applications to #RegisterToVote since the election was called.



That's over a million more than the comparable pre-deadline period during the last election, which saw 1.7m applications — Electoral Reform Society (@electoralreform) November 25, 2019

The highest number of applications so far this election was on our National Voter Registration Day last Friday, which saw over 300,000 #RegisterToVote applications. Almost double any other day since the election was called — Electoral Reform Society (@electoralreform) November 25, 2019

NEW: Two thirds (1.86m) of the 2.8m who've applied to #RegisterToVote so far this election campaign are under the age of 35 — Electoral Reform Society (@electoralreform) November 25, 2019

What do I need to know?

You’ll be asked for your National Insurance number but you can still register if you do not have one.

After you’ve registered, your name and address will appear on the electoral register.

How do I check if I have registered in the past?

You should contact your Local Electoral Registration Office to both check if you're registered or to opt in or out of the open register.

How do I apply for a postal vote?

You can download a form to vote by post here

What about a proxy vote?

Complete the appropriate form at gov.uk/government/collections/proxy-voting-application-forms

