YOU can now get your Christmas party started at a supermarket cafe.

Morrisons stores are opening their cafes to groups of workers and offering a £7.50 per person three-course meal.

The meal deal includes prawn cocktail starters, British turkey and all the trimmings and traditional Christmas pudding and custard.

The company launched the festive offering after new research shows that 70 per cent of UK workers expect cut backs to their work parties this Christmas because of tough trading conditions, economic uncertainty and fragile confidence, with one in twenty (5 per cent) expecting it to be cancelled all together.

Tables for up to 20 can be booked at any store with a cafe now for November 25 to December 23.

The Morrisons Christmas Meal Deal starts from £6.50 a head for a 2-course meal or £7.50 a head for the full 3-courses.

Christmas dinners will be served with roast and mashed potato with vegetarian and vegan options available.

Helen Tordoff, Head of Cafes at Morrisons said: “Some small businesses have had a tough year so we have created the best Christmas meal for those on a budget.

"And as our cafés regularly host group meet ups, we thought we’d extend the invite to local companies so they can save some Christmas costs.

"It will mean that more people can get into the party spirit without breaking the bank.”

The 2-course for £6.50 or 3-course for £7.50, menu includes:

Starters:

• Fresh Soup: Fresh soup served with a freshly baked bap.

• Pate & Melba Toast: Brussels pâté served with balsamic onion chutney, salad and Melba toast.

• Prawn Cocktail: Prawn cocktail served with salad and brown bread.

Mains:

• Christmas Turkey Lunch: Turkey, roast potatoes, mash, carrots, Brussels sprouts, stuffing, Yorkshire pudding, pig in blanket, gravy and cranberry sauce.

• Mushroom Wellington: Mushroom Wellington served with golden roast potatoes, Brussels sprouts, carrots and drizzled with gravy.

• Salmon with hollandaise: Salmon fillet topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with baby potatoes and peas.

Desserts:

• Christmas Pudding: Christmas pudding served with brandy sauce or custard.

• Kelly’s Ice Cream: Chocolate or Strawberry.

To book a table please visit your nearest store with a cafe and ask for the Café Manager or Community Champion.