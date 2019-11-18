TRIBUTES have been paid to a 'kind-natured and dedicated’ vet who died after a crash.

Susan McCann, 49, of Thorpe-le-Soken, had worked at Kinfauns Veterinary Centre in Little Clacton for the past year.

Ms McCann, who grew-up in East Kilbride, Scotland, landed the job after working in Essex for many years having qualified as a vet in 1993 graduating from the University of Glasgow.

During her time at university, Ms McCann became the president of the Essex Veterinary Society. Kinfauns’ practice manager issued a touching statement about the loss of the much-loved vet.

Ange Hoy said: “Susan was extremely kind-natured and had a wicked sense of humour.

“Her bubbly character meant everyone liked her and her passing leaves a massive hole in the practice.

“She dedicated her life to the veterinary world and was popular with clients because of the care she gave their pets.

“Everyone at the practice has been devastated by the news and we send our condolences to her sister, Maureen, and aunt Teresa.”

Ms McCann died while cycling to work on October 8, following a collision with a Hanson cement truck near the Whitehall Academy in London Road.

Emergency services had rushed to the incident but paramedics were unable to save her and she died at the scene.

After her death, heartfelt tributes and bouquets of flowers were left at the crash site.

One of the notes, left by Bill and Jess, was attached to a fence alongside red and white petalled flowers.

It said: “The world has lost a firecracker. A fantastic woman, beautiful spirit and amazing vet.

“We can’t believe we won’t hear your funny songs again, have a silly dance with you – it is not fair.

“We all love and miss you and we hope you are having a ball wherever you may be.

“Have a cider, have a laugh and have a singsong – we miss you.”

An inquest was opened and adjourned at Essex Coroner’s Court in Chelmsford on Friday.