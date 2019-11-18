A LOWER league football club is hoping supporters will get behind its bid for £25,000 worth of building materials to help in the construction of fit-for-purpose facilities.

Brightlingsea Regent FC is looking to support female match officials and the club's physio team by expanding and renovating its current changing and shower facilities.

The club is one of around 20 clubs entered in a draw to scoop the materials courtesy of Buildbase, which is set to dish out £100,000 worth of materials.

Chairman Terry Doherty said: "We have many more female officials now then we had in the past.

"This is something the FA is promoting and we have had had female assistants and referees quite often.

"I think it is fantastic, we had a referee officiating some matches last season who went on to officiate a woman's world cup game.

"But the shower room is six meters squared with a single shower.

"The second part is we are hoping to build a bigger physio room.

"It is currently like a broom cupboard - 6ft by 3ft - it actually did used to be a storage area."

The club has three physios undertaking degrees at Essex University and Mr Doherty hopes the changes will give them a professional environment in which to work.

The Buildbase £100k competition is open to clubs taking part in the Buildbase FA Trophy and Buildbase FA Vase competitions.

Six of the clubs will be shortlisted after a round of voting and invited to pitch their renovation plans in front of a panel of judges at Wembley Stadium in December.

Aisling Kenny, HR director at Buildbase said: “Non-league football clubs mean so much to the communities around them, but they are often in dire need of help.

"So far, we’ve given away building materials worth up to £300,000 and it’s fantastic to see so many of the projects we’ve supported get underway.”

To cast a vote, visit landing.buildbase.co.uk/pitch-in-your-support/