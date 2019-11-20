VAN owners are being urged to be vigilant following a spate of thefts from vehicles across Tendring.

Essex Police said there have been about 116 offences of thefts from vans and cars in the district since the beginning of August.

Sgt Alex Southgate said thieves are generally targeting vans and have cut through side panels to get inside and steal power tools.

He said: “These crimes can have a large financial impact, especially on tradespeople who depend on their vans and tools for their livelihoods.

“We’ll be carrying out extra patrols across Tendring, but ask drivers to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to us as soon as possible.

“We also encourage people to take some simple steps to try and keep their vehicle safe.

“Remove any valuables and store them elsewhere safely.”

For more security advice, visit essex.police.uk