A FRUSTRATED resident has again called for action to stop crashes at a dangerous junction in Clacton.

Ian Pearson, 63, has complained to Essex County Council following numerous accidents at the junction between Vista Road and Skelmersdale Road.

Mr Pearson, from Skelmersdale Road, said his garden wall outside has been damaged repeatedly.

He said: “The highways department have placed monitoring equipment to measure quantity and speed of traffic but we are waiting to hear the result.

“Another accident happened on Friday and we were lucky it missed our new wall by inches and that nobody was hurt.

“Other cars parked on the road make it very difficult to see oncoming vehicles. It should not take a major accident for action to be taken.”

A spokesman for Essex Highways, said:”Evidence doesn’t indicate any exceptional speeding or traffic issues.

“However, situations change all the time and it may be that some measures could increase safety in the area.”