COLCHESTER’S new state-of-the-art cancer centre has welcomed its first patients after £3.25million of investment.

The Collingwood Centre at Colchester Hospital received its first patient on Monday.

The Mary Barron chemotherapy suite and the haematology day unit have merged and moved to the new centre which will also offer support services and therapies.

Work started on the centre at the beginning of the year after the fundraising campaign was supported by the Gazette.

Caroline Bates, the hospital’s head of fundraising, said: “The Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity has appreciated the Gazette’s support of the campaign over the past five years. Now we are delighted the Collingwood Centre will be receiving its first chemotherapy and haematology patients.

“The final stage of the project opens in December.”

Lead cancer nurse Sarah Orr added: “A calm and comfortable environment can really add to a patient’s experience.”