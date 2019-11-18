A TEAM of lifeboatmen, who have 225 years of volunteering experience between them, have each been praised for their life-saving efforts.

Seven volunteers from the Walton and Frinton RNLI headed to the historic Guildhall in London last week for the Excellence in Volunteering awards.

The glitzy event, which was hosted by RNLI chairman Stuart Popham, is designed to highlight and recognise community figures who have gone above and beyond for the charity.

Walton and Frinton station chairman Philip Oxley, who headed up the group of volunteers at the ceremony, was rewarded for more than 53 years of service.

Long-service awards were also handed out to coxswain Trevor Halls and 2nd coxswain Ricky Farrance, who have dedicated a combined 70 years of work to the RNLI.

The volunteer mechanic team, comprised of Kevin Bruce, Richard Wyatt, Simon Berry and Kevin Leech, were also honoured at the bash.

Graeme Richardson, RNLI area lifesaving manager, said : “The awards are so deserved, and barely begin to recognise the effort and service these volunteers have made over decades.

“The station is a better place, and the town is safer because of them.”