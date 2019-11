A DEVELOPER is offering to pay the stamp duty for retirees from Frinton who buy a brand new apartment in time for Christmas.

Churchill Retirement Living said it would pay the duty and help towards moving costs for people who are looking to move to its new Cooper Lodge development in Pole Barn Lane.

The offer, for completions before December 18, includes a free removals service, £500 towards legal fees, £1,000 towards estate agent fees, and a free downsizing advice service.