A BATTLING police manager fought back against serious injury to join her colleagues in conquering the three highest peaks in Britain.

Sarah Wright, 52, feared she would not be able to complete the challenge after she damaged her knee ligaments in a skiing accident.

She was whisked off the slopes by the ski rescue team and taken to hospital before returning home on crutches.

Sarah, a development manager with Essex Police Special Constabulary, had hoped to join her team in attempting to scale Ben Nevis, in Scotland, Scafell Pike, in England and Mount Snowdon, in Wales, in a single day.

She said: “I was referred to a knee surgeon and surgery was an option, but I didn’t want to rush into an operation there and then.

“However, it didn’t feel great.

“I had lost confidence and was unable to run.”

She reached a turning point in her bid to get fit when she contacted the physiotherapy team at Anglian Community Enterprise. With their help she managed to avoid surgery and get back on her feet in time for the challenge alongside 22 of her colleagues.

Together they raised £17,000 to donate to the Essex Police Special Constabulary Benevolent Fund, which supports volunteer officers in times of crisis.

Sarah said: “I saw Anna Cooper, at Anglian Community Enterprise, who carried out a thorough examination of my knee.

“The treatment and exercises were tailored to my injury and, after six weeks, my confidence returned and I was running again.

“After the six-week class, I carried on with the exercises given to me by the team and my condition got better and better, to the point I was able to compete in the Three Peaks Challenge.

“Though I was one of the oldest, I completed it with no problems and didn’t feel a twinge from my knee.

“I would never have thought that possible when I returned from skiing on crutches.”

Anna praised Sarah for her achievement.

She said: “It has been a pleasure to work with such a committed and motivated patient.”

“The team is always grateful to hear about the successes of our service users.”