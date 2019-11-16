FRINTON and Walton Town Council’s newly refurbished offices have been officially opened.

Mayor Fiona Robertson cut the ribbon to open the offices, at the Triangle Shopping Centre in Walton, on Monday.

The £180,000 project took ten weeks to complete.

It included replacement of a leaky roof, tackling damp and rot, asbestos removal, new facilities for disabled people to make the building Disability Discrimination Act compliant, including a new lift, a better service counter, new fire escapes and doors and the creation of office space to let to generate income.

In attendance was architect Graham Macnamara, town councillors and representatives of the contractor Stroods.