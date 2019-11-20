HAVING just got back from a world tour Jazz singer Stacey Kent chose the Princes Theatre and Clacton Arts and Lits as one of the selected venues on her return to the UK.

Her soft silky voice, like melted chocolate, was complimented by a four-piece jazz ensemble. Stacey sang an eclectic mix of jazz standards such as Rogers and Harts’ Bewitched Bothered and Bewildered and pieces written especially for her by her husband and saxophonist Jim Tomlinson in collaboration with long-time friend Japanese author Kazuo Ishiguro, one of which, Bullet Train, features on her latest album.

Her love for French and Brazilian music was also shown with the soft melodic Les Amours Perdues, sang in French followed by more vibrant up tempo Bossa Nova pieces from Brazil highlighting wonderful solo performances by members of the band.

DAVID NEEDHAM