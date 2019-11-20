RESIDENTS are being urged to have their say on Tendring’s emerging plans for heritage.

Tendring Council’s aim is to protect, promote and celebrate the unique characteristic of the district and the things people most value by actively engaging with the heritage.

The strategy aims to strengthen the understanding of what exists, and make sure the heritage is valued and reaches its full potential, contributing to residents’ quality of life, supporting strong communities, promoting tourism and economic development.

Gary Guiver, planning policy manager encouraged people to take part in the four-week consultation.

He said: “Tendring has a rich, though sometimes hidden, heritage – from old priories and the Napoleonic-era Martello Towers to more modern treasures – and this strategy will look at how we can both protect and make the most of these assets.”

The public consultation will run from Monday until 5pm on Friday, January 3.

There will also be a public exhibition event held at the council offices in Weeley from 4pm to 8pm on December 3.

More information, including the draft strategy itself, can be found on the council’s website.

People can have their say about the draft itself by emailing planning.policy@tendringdc.gov.uk