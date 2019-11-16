CLACTON Pier will be going purple this week to help children’s charity Action Medical Research mark World Prematurity Day.

The seaside attraction will light up its lilac illuminations on Saturday and Sunday.

Nigel Brown, the pier’s communications manager, said: “We are proud to be able to raise awareness and support charities with our lighting system whenever possible and this is such a worthwhile cause.”

Action is the leading UK-wide charity funding vital research to help sick and disabled babies, children and young people.

Last year it launched its 'Born too soon' campaign to help shine the spotlight on premature birth.

The aim is to raise £1 million by the end of 2020.

As part of this, the charity is asking people to ‘Go Purple’ throughout November.

The charity's Jo Mainwood said: “Every year in the UK, around 60,000 babies are born prematurely.

"Sadly, over 1,000 babies die as a result of being born too soon. And globally, premature birth is the biggest killer of children under 5.

“That’s why we’re raising money this November to fund vital research that could save lives.

“We are absolutely delighted that Clacton Pier will literally be helping us shine a light on such a serious issue and we thank everyone in the town for their kind support.”

Action is currently funding research into areas including premature birth, epilepsy, asthma, scarlet fever, cerebral palsy, brain cancer and some rare and distressing conditions.

To find out about hosting events from purple bake-offs to purple dress-down days, go to action.org.uk/born-too-soon/get-involved/go-purple.