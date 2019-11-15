A FESTIVE bonanza will give community groups a chance to promote their cause and raise funds this weekend.

The Victorian Christmas Market is taking place at Clacton’s Princes Theatre on Saturday featuring a whole host of holiday-themed stalls.

The event provides voluntary groups from across the district with a platform to network and raise money for charity, while guests scan the tabletops for stocking fillers, presents, decorations, and Christmas cards.

Clacton Lions Club, Essex Cares, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, The Salvation Army and Clacton RNLI will be just some of 27 charities in attendance.

Guest appearances from the likes of the Alton Park and Holland Park school choirs and the cast of Peter Pan will also pop-up throughout the day giving visitors a festive feeling.

The Victorian Christmas Market will take place between 9.30am and 3pm.

Entrance costs £1 but children can attend for free.