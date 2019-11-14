GUITAR maestro Adrian Nation will return for a homecoming gig after performing across the world in the past year.

The Holland-on-Sea-based singer and songwriter has toured Norway, Nepal, Palestine, and Quebec and the Yukon Territory in Canada in the past 12 months.

Adrian will be bringing stories and songs from his travels to Holland Public Hall, in Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, later this month.

The acoustic guitar master was previously a finalist in Sky Arts’ Guitar Star competition and has been making waves in Canada in recent years, completing a number of hugely successful tours.

He said: “Music has taken me around the world and those places in turn have brought back more music into my repertoire.

“Last November was the first time I ever played in my hometown of Holland-on-Sea and it was a sold out show.

"It was such a great night that I knew straight away I wanted to do it all again this year.

"So the hall is booked and I’m hoping the response will be as positive again as last year."

"It has been an amazing year that has taken me to some incredible places, none more so than the West Bank, where I spent ten days helping to rebuild a demolished Palestinian home.

"I got to play some of my songs sitting beneath an olive tree said to be well over 3,500 years old."

Adrian’s most recent, award-winning album Anarchy and Love, received remarkable reviews and his live shows sell out regularly.

His songs have been described as a glorious collision of emotions and the Rock Society Magazine said it is hard to believe there’s only one man on stage when he plays guitar.

The homecoming concert will take place at on Saturday, November 23, at 7.45pm with special guest Jonathan Potts.

Tickets for the show cost £12 and are available from adriannation.com or by emailing theoffice@adriannation.com.