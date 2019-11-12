A MAN has appeared in court charged with raping a teenage girl.

The 16-year-old was attacked in Boxted Avenue, Clacton, on Saturday.

Daniel Stott, 26, was arrested on suspicion of carrying out the sex assault and was charged with rape on Tuesday.

He was also charged with possession of cannabis.

Stott, of Coke Street, Harwich, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

During the short hearing he spoke only to confirm his name, address, and date of birth.

It was explained that the rape allegation was indictable only and could not be heard at the lower court.

No plea was taken on the cannabis charged either so both could be dealt with together.

Matthew Swash, representing Stott, said no bail application would be made at this stage because a suitable address could not be found for him.

He indicated it was likely he would deny the charges against him.

Stott was dressed in a grey tracksuit and t-shirt having spent the night in custody.

Chairman of the bench Martin Stuchfield said: “Rape is a very serious offence and is indictable only meaning it can only be heard in the crown court.

“The next appearance for you will be at Chelmsford Crown Court on December 10.

“It is an administrative hearing where steps will be taken to try and head towards a trial.

“We remand you in custody at this stage but that does not mean there will be no chance of a bail application to be made in the future.”

Essex Police are still appealing for information about the incident.

A spokesman said: “We are investigating the rape of a woman reported to have happened on Saturday in Boxted Avenue, Clacton.

“If you have any information about the incident, CCTV or mobile footage of the area around this time that might be of help, please call us on 101 quoting crime reference 42/178662/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”