A PERFORMING arts group’s deteriorated rehearsal space has been given a new lease of life from an unlikely source.

Clacton Amateur Dramatic Society regularly meet-up and practise their performances in a debilitated building in Alton Park Road.

Over the years, the structure has gradually fallen into a state of disrepair, so earlier this year the society’s committee decided to invest money to improve its condition.

Danny Bradley, owner of The Rolling Door Company and a former pupil at Alton Park School and Clacton County High School, heard of the group’s struggle and decided to "to give something back to the community in which he grew up".

His generous contribution came in the form of a brand-new electric roller door, which he donated and fitted to the building for free within a few hours alongside a team of workers.

The sleek and shiny new entrance has replaced the tattered and worn wooden doors which had previously graced the front of the space.

A spokesman for the Clacton Amateur Dramatic Society said: “We are extremely grateful to Danny and his team for such a wonderful gesture.”